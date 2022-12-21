Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.16 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PEB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,662. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.08.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,178,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 241,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 661,149 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.