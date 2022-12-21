PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.55. 320,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,185,693. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

