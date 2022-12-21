Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 67,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,369,356 shares.The stock last traded at $11.08 and had previously closed at $11.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

