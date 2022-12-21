Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NEE traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,459. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $167.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

