Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.41 on Wednesday, reaching $554.43. 17,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,067. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $500.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.