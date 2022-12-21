Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $63.51. 84,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,254,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $274.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

