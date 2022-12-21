Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 127,056 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127,056 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $25,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 322,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 390,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,058,000 after acquiring an additional 267,159 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

