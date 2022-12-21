Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 855 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,347,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.61. 4,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,334. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

