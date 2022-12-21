Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 153,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,108. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.