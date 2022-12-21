Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 1.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Cameco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cameco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,166,000. Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Cameco by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 763.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 133,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

