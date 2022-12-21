Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $412,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 252,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 86,159 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 129,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after buying an additional 2,281,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,034. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

