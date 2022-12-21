Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,045. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

