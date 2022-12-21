Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.17. 459,425 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

