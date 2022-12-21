Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 251 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $370,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Dollar General by 123.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Dollar General by 15.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.14. 37,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,782. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average of $245.78.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

