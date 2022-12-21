O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,176,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 369,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,303,000 after buying an additional 106,570 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $829.88. 5,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $814.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $729.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

