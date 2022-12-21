Orbler Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $8.55 or 0.00050815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $1.47 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

