Ontology (ONT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.98 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $142.30 million and $5.98 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.95 or 0.07216922 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022013 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

