Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading Down 6.3%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18). 15,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 49,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).

Online Blockchain Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.40 and a current ratio of 17.40. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.25.

About Online Blockchain

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

