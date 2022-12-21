Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,820. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74.

