Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 631 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.34. 1,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

