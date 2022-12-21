Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.47. The stock had a trading volume of 408,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,429,396. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

