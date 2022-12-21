Olivier Marie Sells 968 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CAO Olivier Marie sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $10,367.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,964.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 21st, Olivier Marie sold 1,117 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $13,471.02.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 218 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,855.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,721. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 18.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 418.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 76,512 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Upwork by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Upwork by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,184,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

