Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,751 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

