OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.88

Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $11.23. OFS Capital shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 44,627 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

OFS Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $145.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

