Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of MO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.54. 90,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,692,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

