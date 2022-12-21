Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,614,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $176.23. 756,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,429,396. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.