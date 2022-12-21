Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 1,021 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Albemarle by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.65. 46,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,008. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.80 and a 200 day moving average of $257.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

