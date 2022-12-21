Oak Harvest Investment Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,835 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $337.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The company has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.76.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

