Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 865 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

MDT stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

