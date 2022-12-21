Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 7,856 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $352.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

