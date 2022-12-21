Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 3,408 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

