NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $163.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,765,156. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The company has a market capitalization of $408.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,322 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.