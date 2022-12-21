Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.13

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.13 and traded as high as $34.54. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 31,428 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWPX. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $122.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $62,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $62,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $119,542 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

