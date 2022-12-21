Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes $484,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Celsius by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

CELH traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.22. 4,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

