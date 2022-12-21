Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 926 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,894,000 after purchasing an additional 211,996 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,241,000 after acquiring an additional 750,981 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after acquiring an additional 168,078 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after acquiring an additional 210,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,747. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

