Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 92 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 10,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 68,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

