Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 642 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 0.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock traded up $14.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,442.78. 1,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,375. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,505.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,496.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

