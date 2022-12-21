Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $37,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.80. 26,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,180. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

