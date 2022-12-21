NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $133.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.21, but opened at $116.40. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NIKE shares last traded at $118.36, with a volume of 397,368 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIKE Stock Up 14.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 55I LLC raised its position in NIKE by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in NIKE by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in NIKE by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

