Nblh Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. Nblh has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $1,128.38 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nblh has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nblh token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nblh Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00023003 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,412.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

