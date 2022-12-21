NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.54

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of LON NBMI opened at GBX 71.61 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.50. The company has a market cap of £158.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,432.22. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 70.80 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.20 ($1.11).
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund
