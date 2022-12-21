Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.59

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.59 and traded as high as $45.84. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 14,629 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $582.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.26 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 63.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 960.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

