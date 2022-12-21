Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NGS opened at $11.18 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $137.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

Insider Transactions at Natural Gas Services Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $90,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.