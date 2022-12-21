Nano Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Nano has a total market cap of $88.52 million and approximately $908,331.41 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00003954 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,799.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00389558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00876971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00098451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00596916 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00267321 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.