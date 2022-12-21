My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Tops $486,290.12 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $835,109.99 and approximately $486,290.12 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

