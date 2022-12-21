MUSE ENT NFT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $835.82 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 56.5% against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $28.34 million and $835.82 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.54 or 0.05069697 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00495991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.14 or 0.29387741 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0281836 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,589.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

