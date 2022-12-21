Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 8,199 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $508,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 449.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 52,078 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 106,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 516,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

