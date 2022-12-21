Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.