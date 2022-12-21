Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 37.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 38,398 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 160.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,210 shares of company stock worth $2,947,314. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.13.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $171.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.