Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.42. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

